Weber State faces Montana State on 7-game road skid

Weber State Wildcats (8-19, 2-12 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (18-6, 11-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State will look to end its seven-game road slide when the Wildcats take on Montana State.

The Bobcats have gone 10-0 in home games. Montana State is second in the Big Sky scoring 76.0 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 2-12 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks sixth in the Big Sky allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Montana State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Weber State allows. Weber State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Montana State allows.

The Bobcats and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylee Chirrick is averaging 18 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.2 steals for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 14.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

