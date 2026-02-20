Webb and the Georgia Southern Eagles visit conference foe Appalachian State

Georgia Southern Eagles (15-13, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-11, 10-6 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Georgia Southern Eagles (15-13, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (18-11, 10-6 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alonzo Dodd and Appalachian State host Spudd Webb and Georgia Southern in Sun Belt action.

The Mountaineers are 10-4 in home games. Appalachian State is third in the Sun Belt with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Luke Wilson averaging 2.9.

The Eagles are 7-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Andres Burney averaging 1.9.

Appalachian State scores 71.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 79.4 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 15.2 more points per game (80.5) than Appalachian State allows to opponents (65.3).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Appalachian State won the last matchup 81-65 on Feb. 12. Kasen Jennings scored 31 points points to help lead the Mountaineers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jennings is averaging 15.4 points for the Mountaineers. Dodd is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tyren Moore is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 14.5 points. Webb is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

