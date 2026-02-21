Watkins and Frison score 16 each and Chattanooga tops the Citadel 93-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brennan Watkins scored 16 points, Jordan Frison also scored 16, and Chattanooga beat The Citadel 93-72…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brennan Watkins scored 16 points, Jordan Frison also scored 16, and Chattanooga beat The Citadel 93-72 on Saturday.

Watkins added five rebounds for the Mocs (12-17, 6-10 Southern Conference). Jordan Frison scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Tedrick Washington Jr. finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Braxton Williams led the Bulldogs (9-20, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Citadel also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Christian Moore. Logan Applegate also had nine points and four assists.

