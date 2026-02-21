Live Radio
Watkins and Frison score 16 each and Chattanooga tops the Citadel 93-72

The Associated Press

February 21, 2026, 3:43 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brennan Watkins scored 16 points, Jordan Frison also scored 16, and Chattanooga beat The Citadel 93-72 on Saturday.

Watkins added five rebounds for the Mocs (12-17, 6-10 Southern Conference). Jordan Frison scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Tedrick Washington Jr. finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.

Braxton Williams led the Bulldogs (9-20, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Citadel also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Christian Moore. Logan Applegate also had nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

