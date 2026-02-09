Washington scores 26 to lead UT Rio Grande Valley over Nicholls 92-72 for 8th straight victory

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaylen Washington scored 26 points and UT Rio Grande Valley beat Nicholls 92-72 on Monday night…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaylen Washington scored 26 points and UT Rio Grande Valley beat Nicholls 92-72 on Monday night to up its winning streak to eight.

Washington also had six assists for the Vaqueros (14-11, 10-6 Southland Conference). Marvin McGhee added 18 points and six rebounds. Filip Brankovic scored 16.

Trae English led the Colonels (10-15, 9-7) with 20 points and five steals. Zee Hamoda had 16 points and Sincere Malone pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

