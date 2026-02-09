Live Radio
Washington scores 26 to lead UT Rio Grande Valley over Nicholls 92-72 for 8th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 9, 2026, 11:58 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaylen Washington scored 26 points and UT Rio Grande Valley beat Nicholls 92-72 on Monday night to up its winning streak to eight.

Washington also had six assists for the Vaqueros (14-11, 10-6 Southland Conference). Marvin McGhee added 18 points and six rebounds. Filip Brankovic scored 16.

Trae English led the Colonels (10-15, 9-7) with 20 points and five steals. Zee Hamoda had 16 points and Sincere Malone pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

