Washington hosts Wisconsin following Blackwell’s 22-point showing

Wisconsin Badgers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wisconsin Badgers (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits Washington after John Blackwell scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 85-71 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Huskies are 9-5 in home games. Washington averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Badgers are 11-6 in conference matchups. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Washington scores 76.3 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 76.1 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin scores 10.6 more points per game (82.7) than Washington gives up to opponents (72.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannes Steinbach is averaging 18 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is shooting 47.5% and averaging 20.2 points for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.