Washington and Nebraska square off in conference showdown

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-11, 5-11 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-11, 5-11 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sayvia Sellers and Washington host Britt Prince and Nebraska in Big Ten play Sunday.

The Huskies are 13-3 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Cornhuskers are 5-11 in conference matchups. Nebraska has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Washington is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Nebraska allows to opponents. Nebraska has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is averaging 19.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games.

Amiah Hargrove is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Prince is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 26.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.