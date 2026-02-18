Wagner visits Mercyhurst following Blunt’s 31-point showing

Wagner Seahawks (9-16, 4-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (13-14, 8-6 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst…

Wagner Seahawks (9-16, 4-10 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (13-14, 8-6 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts Wagner after Bernie Blunt scored 31 points in Mercyhurst’s 94-79 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Lakers are 9-2 in home games. Mercyhurst ranks seventh in the NEC in rebounding with 29.2 rebounds. Qadir Martin leads the Lakers with 6.6 boards.

The Seahawks are 4-10 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks third in the NEC shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Mercyhurst’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blunt averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Jake Lemelman is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Jones is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.