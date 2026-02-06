Wagner visits Cent. Conn. St. following Lewis’ 28-point performance

Wagner Seahawks (10-12, 6-5 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-22, 0-11 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Wagner Seahawks (10-12, 6-5 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-22, 0-11 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Wagner after Kiyah Lewis scored 28 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-69 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-9 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks are 6-5 in NEC play. Wagner is eighth in the NEC scoring 56.4 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 56.4 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than the 73.5 Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents.

The Blue Devils and Seahawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Lucia Noin is averaging 13.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Klea Kaci averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 56.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 56.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

