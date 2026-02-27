VMI visits Frison and Chattanooga

VMI Keydets (6-24, 1-16 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-18, 6-11 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

VMI Keydets (6-24, 1-16 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (12-18, 6-11 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts VMI after Jordan Frison scored 28 points in Chattanooga’s 85-80 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Mocs have gone 6-8 at home. Chattanooga is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Keydets have gone 1-16 against SoCon opponents. VMI is 5-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

Chattanooga’s average of 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.6 per game VMI gives up. VMI’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. VMI won the last matchup 79-71 on Jan. 3. Tan Yildizoglu scored 22 points to help lead the Keydets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frison is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Mocs. Brennan Watkins is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Johnson is scoring 18.3 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Keydets. Yildizoglu is averaging 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Keydets: 0-10, averaging 67.4 points, 25.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

