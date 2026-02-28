Virginia hosts Virginia Tech following Johnson’s 22-point game

Virginia Tech Hokies (21-8, 11-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-9, 11-6 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Tech Hokies (21-8, 11-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-9, 11-6 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Virginia Tech after Kymora Johnson scored 22 points in Virginia’s 82-70 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cavaliers are 12-4 on their home court. Virginia averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Johnson with 6.0.

The Hokies are 11-6 against conference opponents. Virginia Tech has a 19-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Virginia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Virginia Tech won the last matchup 76-64 on Feb. 1. Carleigh Wenzel scored 23 points to help lead the Hokies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 19 points, six assists and 2.3 steals for the Cavaliers. Caitlin Weimar is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Wenzel is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 assists. Carys Baker is averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Hokies: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.