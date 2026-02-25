Virginia and No. 21 North Carolina face off for conference matchup

North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 12-4 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-8, 11-5 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (23-6, 12-4 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-8, 11-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays No. 21 North Carolina in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-3 in home games. Virginia ranks second in the ACC in rebounding with 39.2 rebounds. Tabitha Amanze leads the Cavaliers with 6.2 boards.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-4 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game.

Virginia averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Virginia gives up.

The Cavaliers and Tar Heels square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cavaliers. Romi Levy is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nyla Harris is scoring 10.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

