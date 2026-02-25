Vermont visits UMass Lowell after Priede’s 25-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (23-7, 12-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (8-19, 2-12 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Vermont Catamounts (23-7, 12-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (8-19, 2-12 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits UMass Lowell after Nikola Priede scored 25 points in Vermont’s 67-37 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The River Hawks have gone 5-7 in home games. UMass Lowell is eighth in the America East scoring 56.5 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Catamounts are 12-3 against America East opponents. Vermont scores 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

UMass Lowell averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Vermont allows. Vermont averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UMass Lowell gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Vermont won the last meeting 82-46 on Jan. 22. Priede scored 31 points to help lead the Catamounts to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaini Edmonds is averaging 13.7 points for the River Hawks. Nia Chima is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Catamounts. Priede is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 51.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 61.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

