VCU visits Rhode Island on 3-game road slide

VCU Rams (8-16, 4-8 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (21-2, 12-0 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Rhode Island looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 11-1 in home games. Rhode Island is 16-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The VCU Rams are 4-8 in A-10 play. VCU is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.6 turnovers per game.

Rhode Island is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% VCU allows to opponents. VCU averages 58.2 points per game, 4.6 more than the 53.6 Rhode Island allows.

The Rhode Island Rams and VCU Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rhode Island Rams. Albina Syla is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Katarina Knezevic is shooting 35.6% and averaging 10.3 points for the VCU Rams. Cyriah Griffin is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 10-0, averaging 67.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

VCU Rams: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

