VCU faces La Salle, aims to break home slide

La Salle Explorers (15-12, 8-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-20, 4-12 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (15-12, 8-8 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-20, 4-12 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts La Salle looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Rams have gone 7-5 at home. VCU gives up 67.1 points and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Explorers are 8-8 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

VCU scores 56.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 64.6 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 64.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 67.1 VCU allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. La Salle won 70-62 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Aryss Macktoon led La Salle with 21 points, and Cyriah Griffin led VCU with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Knezevic is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Rams. Griffin is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ashleigh Connor is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.