Vartiainen scores 25 as Weber State beats Montana 92-72

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen had 25 points in Weber State’s 92-72 victory against Montana on Saturday.

Vartiainen had six rebounds and three steals for the Wildcats (15-14, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). Tijan Saine added 16 points while shooting 4 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had seven assists. Trevor Henning shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Money Williams finished with 15 points, six assists and two steals for the Grizzlies (14-14, 8-7). Montana also got 15 points from Kenyon Aguino. Brooklyn Hicks also had 13 points.

