Valparaiso hosts Moeller and Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (5-18, 1-11 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-12, 5-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces Valparaiso after Leif Moeller scored 22 points in Evansville’s 84-63 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Beacons have gone 9-4 at home. Valparaiso is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Purple Aces are 1-11 against MVC opponents. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

Valparaiso averages 71.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 74.5 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 67.0 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 70.3 Valparaiso gives up to opponents.

The Beacons and Purple Aces square off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Dease is averaging 14.2 points for the Beacons. JT Pettigrew is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Casey is averaging 11.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces. Alex Hemenway is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

