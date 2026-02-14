UTSA faces Charlotte on 17-game skid

UTSA Roadrunners (4-20, 0-12 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 7-4 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (4-20, 0-12 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (13-11, 7-4 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA heads into the matchup with Charlotte after losing 17 games in a row.

The 49ers have gone 9-4 at home. Charlotte has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 0-12 in AAC play. UTSA is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charlotte is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Charlotte allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the 49ers. Dezayne Mingo is averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 15.9 points for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 66.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

