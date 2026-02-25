UTEP hosts Jacksonville State following McDaniel’s 21-point game

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-14, 7-8 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-13, 4-10 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-14, 7-8 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-13, 4-10 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits UTEP after Brooklyn McDaniel scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 69-68 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Miners have gone 9-6 in home games. UTEP is 7-12 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-8 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State ranks fourth in the CUSA with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Mya Barnes averaging 8.1.

UTEP’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than UTEP has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Jacksonville State won 73-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Adriana Jones led Jacksonville State with 13 points, and Portia Adams led UTEP with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 10.3 points. Adams is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Barnes is scoring 11.0 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Jones is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 56.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

