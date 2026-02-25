Utah Tech plays Abilene Christian, seeks 6th straight home win

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14, 5-9 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (17-12, 10-5 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14, 5-9 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (17-12, 10-5 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Abilene Christian looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Trailblazers have gone 10-2 in home games. Utah Tech scores 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-9 in conference play. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 48.4% shooting.

Utah Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season in WAC play. Utah Tech won the last meeting 76-70 on Jan. 30. Ethan Potter scored 16 points points to help lead the Trailblazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Potter is averaging 16 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noah Bolanga is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bradyn Hubbard is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wildcats. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 8-2, averaging 75.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

