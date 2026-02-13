Utah and Cincinnati square off in conference matchup

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-16, 4-9 Big 12) at Utah Utes (16-9, 7-6 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-16, 4-9 Big 12) at Utah Utes (16-9, 7-6 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mya Perry and Cincinnati visit Lani White and Utah on Saturday.

The Utes are 8-5 in home games. Utah is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats have gone 4-9 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Cincinnati allows to opponents. Cincinnati has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ross is averaging 9.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Utes. Maty Wilke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 15.5 points and four assists for the Bearcats. Perry is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.