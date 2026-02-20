UT Rio Grande Valley visits SE Louisiana following Collins’ 30-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-11, 13-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-21, 3-15 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-11, 13-5 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-21, 3-15 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays UT Rio Grande Valley after Aliyah Collins scored 30 points in SE Louisiana’s 76-69 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Lions are 4-8 in home games. SE Louisiana is 2-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 13-5 in conference play. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks third in the Southland with 14.7 assists per game led by Jalayah Ingram averaging 3.9.

SE Louisiana is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 37.8% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game SE Louisiana allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley won the last matchup 78-65 on Jan. 16. Charlotte O’Keefe scored 22 points to help lead the Vaqueros to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

O’Keefe is averaging 12 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

