USC hosts No. 10 Illinois after Arenas’ 25-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-7, 7-7 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (18-7, 7-7 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on No. 10 Illinois after Alijah Arenas scored 25 points in USC’s 89-82 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Trojans have gone 9-3 at home. USC has a 7-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Illini are 12-3 in conference play. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten with 38.3 rebounds per game led by David Mirkovic averaging 8.0.

USC makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Illinois averages 8.4 more points per game (84.2) than USC gives up to opponents (75.8).

The Trojans and Fighting Illini face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 18.3 points for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the past 10 games.

Keaton Wagler is averaging 18.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Mirkovic is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.