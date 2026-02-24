UNLV takes on Colorado State after Roland’s 22-point game

UNLV Lady Rebels (18-9, 13-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (21-7, 12-5 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

UNLV Lady Rebels (18-9, 13-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (21-7, 12-5 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Colorado State after Meadow Roland scored 22 points in UNLV’s 81-64 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rams are 11-3 on their home court. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Kloe Froebe leads the Rams with 6.1 boards.

The Lady Rebels have gone 13-4 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 13.3 assists per game led by Aaliyah Alexander averaging 3.5.

Colorado State scores 66.8 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 63.0 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 13.4 more points per game (68.7) than Colorado State allows to opponents (55.3).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UNLV won 64-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Roland led UNLV with 14 points, and Lexus Bargesser led Colorado State with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Carlson is averaging 10.5 points for the Rams. Bargesser is averaging 15.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

Roland is averaging 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lady Rebels. Mariah Elohim is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Lady Rebels: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.