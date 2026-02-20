UNC Wilmington visits Campbell after Johnson’s 32-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (23-4, 12-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-14, 7-7 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (23-4, 12-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-14, 7-7 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts UNC Wilmington after Jeremiah Johnson scored 32 points in Campbell’s 84-83 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Fighting Camels are 9-3 on their home court. Campbell averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Seahawks are 12-2 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Wessler averaging 5.9.

Campbell makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). UNC Wilmington averages 77.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 78.7 Campbell allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. UNC Wilmington won the last meeting 78-75 on Jan. 18. Wessler scored 23 points to help lead the Seahawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Wessler is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Nolan Hodge is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

