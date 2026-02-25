UNC Wilmington hosts N.C. A&T following Middleton’s 24-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-15, 4-11 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-4, 13-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-15, 4-11 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (24-4, 13-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits UNC Wilmington after Trent Middleton scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 102-82 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Seahawks are 14-2 on their home court. UNC Wilmington scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 4-11 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, the same percentage N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UNC Wilmington won 87-78 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Nolan Hodge led UNC Wilmington with 24 points, and Lewis Walker led N.C. A&T with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Seahawks. Patrick Wessler is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 19.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Middleton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

