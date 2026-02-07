UNC Greensboro visits Furman following Neely’s 25-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-15, 5-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-8, 7-4 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-15, 5-6 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (16-8, 7-4 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Furman after Justin Neely scored 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 81-78 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Paladins are 10-3 on their home court. Furman ranks second in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Spartans are 5-6 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Furman scores 77.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 81.0 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 7.4 more points per game (77.8) than Furman allows (70.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is averaging 18.7 points and five assists for the Paladins. Charles Johnston is averaging 10.4 points and 9.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Neely is scoring 16.9 points per game with 11.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

