UNC Greensboro visits Chattanooga after Elisaldez’s 20-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-14, 3-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (17-7, 9-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-14, 3-9 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (17-7, 9-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts UNC Greensboro after Caia Elisaldez scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 52-36 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 10-3 on their home court. Chattanooga is fourth in the SoCon with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 2.1.

The Spartans have gone 3-9 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Chattanooga makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). UNC Greensboro averages 5.5 more points per game (63.1) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (57.6).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Chattanooga won the last matchup 52-40 on Jan. 22. Ava Card scored 10 points points to help lead the Mocs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbitt is averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Mocs. Izzy McPherson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeni Levine is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Makiah Asidanya is averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 62.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 51.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.