UNC Greensboro hosts Wofford after Younger’s 21-point game

Wofford Terriers (17-9, 9-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-15, 7-6 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts Wofford after KJ Younger scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 92-71 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Spartans have gone 7-5 in home games. UNC Greensboro allows 80.0 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Terriers are 9-4 in SoCon play. Wofford is second in the SoCon scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

UNC Greensboro’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The Spartans and Terriers match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is averaging 17.2 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Younger is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kahmare Holmes is averaging 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

