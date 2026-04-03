Flavor Flav, a longtime supporter of women’s sports, is courtside at Final Four

PHOENIX (AP) — Flavor Flav was among the celebrities in attendance at the women’s Final Four on Friday night, sitting…

PHOENIX (AP) — Flavor Flav was among the celebrities in attendance at the women’s Final Four on Friday night, sitting courtside for the UConn-South Carolina game with former Gamecocks player Aliyah Boston.

Flav, a founding member of the hip-hop group Public Enemy, is also friends with Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

The 67-year-old Flav is a longtime supporter of women’s sports and attended various Olympic competitions this winter. He invited the U.S. women’s ice hockey team to Las Vegas after their gold medal win in February, shortly after the women turned down a trip to Washington.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

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