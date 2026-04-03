Illinois throws out book on previous matchups with UConn and tries to flip the script in Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t need any reminders about what happened the last two times his team…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t need any reminders about what happened the last two times his team faced UConn.

He can just plug in the game tapes, rewind them and watch them again. Back in November, the Huskies led wire-to-wire in a 74-61 victory. Two years ago in the Elite Eight, UConn used a 30-0 run en route to a 77-52 victory on the way to a second straight national championship.

There’s nothing the Fighting Illini can do to change those results now, but they do believe they can change the course of this series Saturday when they face UConn in their first Final Four clash in more than two decades.

“I’ve said all along, you just have to keep knocking on the door and our opportunities were going to come,” Underwood said in Indianapolis when asked about the impact of the 2024 postseason loss. “We learned a lot from that game. I thought that team was a Final Four team that just happened to play a damn good basketball team in the Elite Eight, so we didn’t get there. But I think we grew from that from the standpoint of understanding how hard it is, what that looks like.”

Underwood took those lessons, revised his plan and started plotting how to get the Fighting Illini (28-8) to their first Final Four since 2005. Now, after 39 seasons in the coaching ranks, Underwood has finally made it here in March Madness for the first time.

For Illinois, it’s a new experience, too. The Illini last reached the national semifinals during their 2005 runner-up finish. The obstacle again will be getting past UConn (33-5).

But this looks like a very different matchup than this season’s previous meeting with two more physical, more balanced and more experienced teams squaring off.

Huskies coach Dan Hurley has built his reputation on tough players eager to the dirty work and this group is more of the same.

Center Tarris Reed Jr. earned the East Region’s Most Outstanding Player award by scoring 21.7 points and grabbing 13.5 rebounds in tourney wins over Furman, UCLA, Michigan State and Duke— including 31 points and 27 rebounds in Round 1.

Huskies Forward Alex Karaban already holds school records for most games played (149), most wins (125), most starts (148) and most 3-pointers (288) and now needs two more tourney wins to push his March Madness career mark to 19-1. That would send him past Hurley’s brother, Bobby, for second all-time in NCAA tourney wins.

“Defense and rebounding, that’s really been our calling card,” Karaban said as he chases a rare third title. “Every time we’ve had success or won championships, that’s what our calling card has been.”

And, of course, UConn would not be playing at Lucas Oil Stadium without a remarkable 19-point rally and Brayton Mullins’ miraculous 35-foot, 3-pointer to beat top-seeded Duke 73-72 last Sunday. Mullins is now playing just 37 minutes away from his hometown — Greenfield, Indiana.

Hurley, too, is chasing milestones. He needs one victory for career win No. 350, two for his 200th win at UConn, giving him his third national title in four years and the Huskies their seventh crown since 1999.

Just don’t get fooled by what happened in November.

Mullins entered his college debut on a 10-minute restriction because of an early-season injury that forced him to miss UConn’s first six games. Now he’s playing in front of a home-state crowd that will include his family and perhaps a large contingent of local residents clad in UConn gear.

“I told him last night, I was like ‘Look, man, it’s time to get ready for Illinois,” Mullins’ father, Josh, told The Associated Press during Friday’s open practice at the 72,500-seat football stadium turned basketball arena. “Just enjoy the hell out of the time we have right here. It’s pretty awesome.”

Illinois is different, too. Guard Keaton Wagler, a second-team All-American, was just starting to emerge as a scoring threat in November. Today, he’s the Illini’s leading scorer (17.9 points) and the South Region MOP.

In November, forward Jake Davis was still coming off the bench and guard Andrej Stojakovic was still trying to find his groove. Davis now starts, Stojakovic’s big plays off the bench have played a key role in fueling Illinois’ tourney run and the 7-foot Ivisic twins, Tomislav and Zvonimir, have provided a needed physical presence.

The result: Indiana steamrolled its way through four tourney games, beating Penn, VCU, Houston and surprise Elite Eight participant Iowa all by double-digit margins. The second-seeded Cougars, who won a regional in Indy last year before losing in the title game, even were playing in Houston.

Now it’s time for Underwood & Co. to prove they have what it takes to contend with the always sturdy Huskies, with a chance to erase the bleak memories from the previous matchups by reaching the school’s second title game in front of what is expected to be a large contingent of orange-clad fans making the two-hour drive to Indy.

“I think from the game two years ago, it’s a clean slate,” Stojakovic said. “But we’re not really worried about that game. Obviously, we’ve gotten better (since November), had some guys return from injuries — both sides.”

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