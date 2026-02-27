UNC Asheville plays Charleston Southern after Taylor’s 24-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (14-16, 5-10 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-15, 8-7 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (14-16, 5-10 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-15, 8-7 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on Charleston Southern after Kameron Taylor scored 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 77-71 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 8-6 in home games. UNC Asheville is seventh in the Big South with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Toyaz Solomon averaging 2.1.

The Buccaneers are 5-10 in conference games. Charleston Southern is 7-12 against opponents with a winning record.

UNC Asheville scores 73.0 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 80.1 Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 11.3 more points per game (83.2) than UNC Asheville allows (71.9).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Charleston Southern won the last matchup 86-83 on Jan. 3. A’lahn Sumler scored 18 points to help lead the Buccaneers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon is averaging 16 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sumler is averaging 19.1 points and four assists for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.