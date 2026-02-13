UMKC faces St. Thomas, aims to end home skid

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-7, 9-3 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-21, 1-10 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-7, 9-3 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-21, 1-10 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC aims to break its five-game home skid with a victory against St. Thomas.

The Roos are 3-8 in home games. UMKC is sixth in the Summit League with 11.8 assists per game led by CJ Evans averaging 3.9.

The Tommies are 9-3 in Summit League play. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 83.2 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

UMKC is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.6% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas averages 83.2 points per game, 0.6 more than the 82.6 UMKC allows.

The Roos and Tommies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmello Branch is averaging 12.7 points for the Roos. Evans is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Nolan Minessale is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 20.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

