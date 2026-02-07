UMass hosts McDaniel and JMU

James Madison Dukes (17-8, 9-4 Sun Belt) at UMass Minutewomen (16-4, 8-2 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

James Madison Dukes (17-8, 9-4 Sun Belt) at UMass Minutewomen (16-4, 8-2 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits UMass after Peyton McDaniel scored 24 points in JMU’s 83-72 victory against the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Minutewomen have gone 9-0 in home games. UMass ranks third in the MAC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Megan Olbrys leads the Minutewomen with 7.7 boards.

The Dukes are 4-5 on the road. JMU is seventh in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ashanti Barnes-Williams averaging 2.8.

UMass’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game JMU allows. JMU has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yahmani McKayle is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Minutewomen. Olbrys is averaging 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

McDaniel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Barnes-Williams is shooting 56.0% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

