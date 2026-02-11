UL Monroe visits Southern Miss following Thames’ 25-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-12, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 6…

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces UL Monroe after Meloney Thames scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 76-67 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Lady Eagles are 9-4 in home games. Southern Miss is third in the Sun Belt scoring 75.4 points while shooting 42.0% from the field.

The Warhawks are 5-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Southern Miss’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Lady Eagles and Warhawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Keats is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Eagles, while averaging 10.8 points. Jakayla Johnson is averaging 18.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

J’Mani Ingram is averaging 11.9 points for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

