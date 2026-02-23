UCLA hosts USC following Dailey’s 20-point game

USC Trojans (18-9, 7-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (18-9, 7-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces USC after Eric Dailey Jr. scored 20 points in UCLA’s 95-94 overtime victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Bruins have gone 15-1 at home. UCLA averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Trojans are 7-9 in Big Ten play. USC ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Jacob Cofie averaging 7.1.

UCLA averages 77.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 76.6 USC allows. USC has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Trojans face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 18.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Trent Perry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cofie is averaging 10 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Trojans. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.