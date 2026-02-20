UCLA hosts No. 10 Illinois after Stojakovic’s 22-point performance

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois visits UCLA after Andrej Stojakovic scored 22 points in Illinois’ 101-65 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 14-1 on their home court. UCLA scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 13-3 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 77th in college basketball averaging 11.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.9% from downtown. Keaton Wagler leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

UCLA scores 77.2 points, 9.1 more per game than the 68.1 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UCLA gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is averaging 13.2 points, 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Wagler is averaging 18.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. David Mirkovic is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

