UAPB hosts Prairie View A&M after Horne’s 30-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (11-16, 6-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-16, 8-6 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits UAPB after Dontae Horne scored 30 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-62 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions have gone 6-3 at home. UAPB is sixth in the SWAC in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Quion Williams paces the Golden Lions with 7.9 boards.

The Panthers have gone 6-8 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 6-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UAPB is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 80.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 82.5 UAPB gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Prairie View A&M won the last meeting 73-61 on Jan. 13. Cory Wells scored 21 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Alex Mirhosseini is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 20.6 points for the Panthers. Horne is averaging 28.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

