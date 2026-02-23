Tyson leads Minnesota against No. 1 Michigan after 27-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces No. 1 Michigan after Cade Tyson scored 27 points in Minnesota’s 80-61 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Wolverines have gone 12-1 at home. Michigan is fifth in college basketball with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 5.3.

The Golden Gophers are 6-10 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

Michigan averages 89.6 points, 21.9 more per game than the 67.7 Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Golden Gophers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wolverines. Morez Johnson Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 63.9% over the past 10 games.

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Tyson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

