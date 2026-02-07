Tye Dorset scores 18 to guide Merrimack to 73-47 romp over Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Tye Dorset had 18 points in Merrimack’s 73-47 victory over Rider on Saturday night. Dorset finished…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Tye Dorset had 18 points in Merrimack’s 73-47 victory over Rider on Saturday night.

Dorset finished 7 of 8 from the field for the Warriors (16-9, 12-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton added 15 points and Kevair Kennedy scored 14.

The Broncs (3-20, 2-12) were led by Aasim Burton with 18 points. Caleb Smith added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Shemani Fuller scored nine.

