Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tye Dorset scores 18…

Tye Dorset scores 18 to guide Merrimack to 73-47 romp over Rider

The Associated Press

February 7, 2026, 10:02 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Tye Dorset had 18 points in Merrimack’s 73-47 victory over Rider on Saturday night.

Dorset finished 7 of 8 from the field for the Warriors (16-9, 12-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ernest Shelton added 15 points and Kevair Kennedy scored 14.

The Broncs (3-20, 2-12) were led by Aasim Burton with 18 points. Caleb Smith added 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Shemani Fuller scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up