Democrats outline deal to save Marylanders $150 on energy bills

Top Maryland Democrats outlined a deal Monday to offer consumers swift, albeit limited, relief on soaring energy bills, finalizing a sweeping legislative package hours before the legislative session’s close.

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Top Maryland Democrats outlined a deal Monday to offer consumers swift, albeit limited, relief on soaring energy bills, finalizing a sweeping legislative package hours before the legislative session’s close.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and Speaker of the House Joseline Peña-Melnyk stood with Gov. Wes Moore on Monday for a news conference laying out their agreement, which they say will save Marylanders at least $150 a year, or about $12.50 a month, on energy bills. The savings come via a temporary rollback to an energy efficiency surcharge on customer bills.

“We have spent these past weeks staying laser focused on making life just a little bit more affordable for the people of Maryland, because we’re all very clear of the complete onslaught that we’re enduring here,” Moore said.

The Democrats who dominate the General Assembly spent the session telegraphing a plan was in the works for what has become a dominant issue, but agreement on the details proved more challenging than they suggested when they first announced the bill, dubbed the Utility RELIEF Act, a month ago.

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