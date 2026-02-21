Twidale leads Cal against Miami (FL) after 30-point game

California Golden Bears (17-11, 8-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (14-12, 6-9 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

California Golden Bears (17-11, 8-7 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (14-12, 6-9 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Miami (FL) after Lulu Twidale scored 30 points in Cal’s 75-62 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-6 at home. Miami (FL) averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 8-7 against ACC opponents. Cal is seventh in the ACC with 15.9 assists per game led by Twidale averaging 3.9.

Miami (FL) averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 69.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 65.2 Miami (FL) gives up to opponents.

The Hurricanes and Golden Bears square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Gal Raviv is averaging 13.7 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Twidale is shooting 37.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Bears. Gisella Maul is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.