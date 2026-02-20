Twedt leads Northern Iowa against Evansville after 27-point showing

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-12, 9-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-20, 4-11 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-12, 9-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-20, 4-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Evansville after Jenna Twedt scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 77-48 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Purple Aces are 3-7 on their home court. Evansville averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 9-6 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

Evansville is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 38.6% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Evansville allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in MVC play. Evansville won the last matchup 68-65 on Jan. 25. Elle Snyder scored 18 points points to help lead the Purple Aces to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Purple Aces. Georgia Cox is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Twedt is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14 points. Ryley Goebel is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.