Turner and Temple host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (12-10, 6-4 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-11, 4-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts North Texas after Kaylah Turner scored 27 points in Temple’s 67-65 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls have gone 7-2 in home games. Temple ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaleesa Molina averaging 5.2.

The Mean Green are 6-4 against AAC opponents. North Texas is second in the AAC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Nestor averaging 5.6.

Temple scores 69.3 points, 8.0 more per game than the 61.3 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Temple gives up.

The Owls and Mean Green face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is averaging 17.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Saniyah Craig is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aysia Proctor is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Mean Green. Nestor is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

