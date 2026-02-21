Tulane hosts Broadnax and Rice

Rice Owls (11-15, 5-8 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-10, 7-6 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (11-15, 5-8 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (16-10, 7-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits Tulane after Trae Broadnax scored 27 points in Rice’s 85-75 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave have gone 9-6 in home games. Tulane is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 5-8 in AAC play. Rice has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulane is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Rice allows to opponents. Rice averages 74.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the 73.5 Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Owls meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Williams averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Nick Anderson is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 14.9 points. Broadnax is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.