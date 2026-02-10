Trusty and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on conference foe St. Thomas

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-11, 5-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-13, 4-6 Summit) Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-11, 5-5 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-13, 4-6 Summit)

Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on St. Thomas in Summit action Wednesday.

The Tommies are 7-8 on their home court. St. Thomas ranks seventh in the Summit in rebounding with 30.5 rebounds. Alyssa Sand leads the Tommies with 7.9 boards.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-5 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit with 12.2 assists per game led by Gentry Baldwin averaging 2.8.

St. Thomas averages 64.0 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 76.1 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than St. Thomas gives up.

The Tommies and Golden Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Hauge is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 6.5 points. Sand is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jalei Oglesby is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Anna Trusty is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

