Troy visits Narcisse and South Alabama

Troy Trojans (24-5, 15-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-17, 4-13 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Troy after Chrysta Narcisse scored 21 points in South Alabama’s 57-43 win over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Jaguars are 8-7 on their home court. South Alabama has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 15-2 in Sun Belt play. Troy is the best team in the Sun Belt scoring 15.0 fast break points per game.

South Alabama makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Troy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game South Alabama gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. Troy won the last meeting 84-73 on Feb. 19. Emani Jenkins scored 18 points to help lead the Trojans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amyah Sutton is averaging 11.8 points for the Jaguars. Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 10.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jenkins averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Zay Dyer is shooting 47.0% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 48.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

