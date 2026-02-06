Troy takes on Ball State after Dyer’s 20-point game

Troy Trojans (19-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) at Ball State Cardinals (18-5, 10-1 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Troy Trojans (19-4, 10-2 Sun Belt) at Ball State Cardinals (18-5, 10-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Ball State after Zay Dyer scored 20 points in Troy’s 69-59 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Cardinals are 8-2 on their home court. Ball State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trojans are 8-3 in road games. Troy leads college basketball with 16.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dyer averaging 4.6.

Ball State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Salenbien is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Tessa Towers is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Jenkins is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12 points. Dyer is averaging 15.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 47.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

