Troxell leads Abilene Christian against UT Arlington after 22-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-13, 4-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-13, 4-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on UT Arlington after Emma Troxell scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 74-71 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks have gone 7-2 at home. UT Arlington averages 20.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats have gone 8-3 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 3.3.

UT Arlington averages 60.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 58.4 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 38.1% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Reynolds is averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Mavericks. Jadyn Atchison is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Hull is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Natalia Chavez is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.