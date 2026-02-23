Towt and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host conference foe No. 3 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (25-2, 13-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-15, 3-11 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (25-2, 13-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-15, 3-11 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Boozer and No. 3 Duke visit Carson Towt and Notre Dame in ACC play.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-5 in home games. Notre Dame ranks eighth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Towt leads the Fighting Irish with 9.4 boards.

The Blue Devils are 13-1 in ACC play. Duke is third in college basketball giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Notre Dame averages 74.4 points, 11.3 more per game than the 63.1 Duke gives up. Duke averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Notre Dame gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towt is averaging 6.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cole Certa is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Evans averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Boozer is averaging 22.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

