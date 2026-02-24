Towers and Ball State host Akron

Akron Zips (7-20, 4-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (22-6, 13-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (7-20, 4-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (22-6, 13-2 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Akron after Tessa Towers scored 22 points in Ball State’s 68-64 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Cardinals are 10-2 on their home court. Ball State scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Zips are 4-10 against MAC opponents. Akron has a 3-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Ball State is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 5.6 more points per game (71.1) than Ball State gives up to opponents (65.5).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Ball State won the last matchup 102-73 on Dec. 31. Towers scored 22 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bree Salenbien is averaging 15.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Towers is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Shaena Brew is averaging 11 points and four assists for the Zips. Ni’Rah Clark is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Zips: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.